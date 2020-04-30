Salman Shahbaz's accounts were frozen by NCA on suspicion: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) froze Salman Shahbaz’s accounts on suspicion.

Reacting to the press conference of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan did not ask UK authorities to start this case.

He said that NCA initiated the investigation after a suspicious transaction in Salman Shahbaz’s account adding the relevant accounts had nothing to do with Shehbaz Sharif.

Gill said that PML-N is scoring political points on the issue. He said Shehbaz Sharif cannot mislead the people by spreading false news.