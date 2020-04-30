The federal cabinet will discuss an 15-point agenda during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss country’s economic and political situation, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a 15-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the federal cabinet will approve the national action plan regarding businesses and human rights in today s session. It also revealed that a briefing will be given by the interior ministry regarding the visa process.

Legislation related to the sighting of the crescent will be approved during the meeting. Approval to send medical personnel to Indonesia to deal with Corona is part of the agenda of the meeting.

Ordinance on Pakistan Nursing Council will be approved during the and approval of decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is also part of the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

