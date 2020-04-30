The ban on pillion riding has been imposed for one day (Tuesday) under Section 144.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Home Department on Wednesday has imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province for one day to thwart any untoward incident on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to a notification issued on Monday, the ban on pillion riding has been imposed for today (Tuesday) under Section 144. Families, senior citizens, journalists and government officials have been exempted from the ban.

The ban on pillion riding has also been imposed in several cities of Sindh province including Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Ghotki and Nawabshah. The Sindh Home Department has also issued a notification in this regard.

