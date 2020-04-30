The dead bodies and the injured persons were taken to hospital by rescue teams.

BHAKKAR/BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and three other sustained injuries in two separate accident in Bhakkar and Bahawalnagar on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred at the Jhang road in Bhakkar where two trucks collided head-on due to over speeding, killing a youth on the spot.

The second accident occurred in village Chak Toba Qalandar Shar near Bahawalnagar where a speeding motorcycle hit pedestrians, killing one person on the spot and injuring three other.

