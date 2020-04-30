Shahzad terms news regarding acquittal of Shehbaz, family in money laundering allegations fake

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has said that the news regarding acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif and family in money laundering allegations by British Court is incorrect.

In a series of tweet, Shahzad Akbar said that the investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) of United Kingdom against Suleiman Shahbaz and some of his family members was not initiated at the request of ARU or NAB.

“It was a result of a suspicious transaction reported by a bank to NCA.Certain funds transferred by Suleiman Shabaz from Pakistan to UK in 2019 were declared as suspicious transaction by the UK authorities &NCA secured an asset freezing order(AFO) from court against these funds,” Akbar tweeted.

He said that recently NCA decided to stop investigating these funds and therefore agreed for release of these funds through court.

“It is clarified that such a release order is not an acknowledgement that funds are from a legitimate source.”

Shahzad Akbar in his tweet said that it is clarified that there is no acquittal of any sort as reported as there was no trial.

— Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) September 27, 2021

He said funds were frozen by NCA and has decided to not investigate these funds anymore, adding Suleiman Shahbaz remains a fugitive in a money laundering case against him and his father before Lahore Accountability Court (AC).

