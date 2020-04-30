In a post, the DG wrote, “May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Oldest Pakistan Army veteran Lt Col (retd) Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal has passed away in Quetta at the age of 103.

The news was confirmed by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday.

Lt Col Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal(R), Oldest Veteran (103 yrs) of Pak Army passed away @ Quetta. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.

Col Mengal, a keen soldier & adventurist, climbed, walked, skied, sailed & rowed through all of Pak’s natural terrain on many expeditions — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 26, 2021

“Col Mengal, a keen soldier and adventurist, climbed, walked, skied, sailed and rowed through all of Pakistan’s natural terrain on many expeditions,” the post added.