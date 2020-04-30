LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 31 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,240,425. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,597 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,757 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,559 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,350 in Sindh 5,507 in KP, 916 in Islamabad, 735 in Azad Kashmir, 346 in Balochistan, and 184 in GB.

Furthermore 455,808 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 429,081 in Punjab 173,210 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,120 in Islamabad, 34,046 in Azad Kashmir, 32,861 in Balochistan and 10,299 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 19,240,519 coronavirus tests and 48,732 in the last 24 hours. 1,162,177 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,033 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 3.61 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 56,229,457 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 345,202 in last 24 hours. 25,493,964 citizens have been have been fully vaccinated while 307,872 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 76,141,484 with 623,473 in the last 24 hours.