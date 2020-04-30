The groundbreaking ceremony of the KCR project will be held at Cantonment Railway Station.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Karachi on a day-long visit today (Monday) where he is scheduled to perform groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, Dunya News reported.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismael, while talking to media persons in Karachi on Sunday, said the groundbreaking ceremony of the KCR project will be held at Cantonment Railway Station.

He said that 250 billion rupees worth Karachi Circular Railway project will be completed in three years. The track of KCR comprises 43 kilometres and 16 stations will be set up.

The Sindh governor also informed that the Green Line Bus Service will be operationalized next month and K-4 water supply project will be completed by end of 2023.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be given briefing on various development projects launched by the federal government in the provincial capital.

PM Imran will hold meetings with Governor Sindh and other party leaders during stay in the city. He will also be apprised about the law and order situation in the city.

