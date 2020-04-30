Nasir Shah briefed Bilawal on the performance of the Local Government Department.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah called on chairman Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Nasir Shah briefed chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the performance of the Local Government Department during the meeting which was held at the Bilawal House.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto said that the performance of PPP in Sindh is better than all other provincial governments.

Bilawal said that the mission of the Pakistan People’s Party is to serve the people and added that we will continue to do our job to solve the problems of the masses.

Sources further said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed Nasir Shah not to leave any stone unturned in resolving the problems of the people.

