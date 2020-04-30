The dead bodies and the injured persons were taken to hospital by rescue teams.

HAFIZABAD/CHISHTIAN (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and five other sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Hafizabad and Chishtian on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a rashly driven tractor trolley hit two motorcycles in Hafizabad, killing two persons on the spot and wounding two other. According to eye-witnesses, the accident was caused due to negligence of driver of the tractor trolley.

The second accident occurred in Chishtian where a motorcycle collided with a bus at the Bahawalpur Road, killing one person on the spot and injuring three other.

