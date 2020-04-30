RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Khawaja Asif said while acknowledging the differences among top party leadership said that party workers are united.

Addressing a PML-N workers convention in Rawalpindi, the former defence minister said that there were no differences among the workers but the leadership at the provinces and districts levels in the party. He also requested from the party leadership in Punjab, KP, Sindh and Karachi for ending these differences in party.

Khawaja Asif predicted that the PTI government may end at any time so workers should start preparations of elections. He urged workers to unite in their ranks because elections can come at any time and this change is not a sign of destruction of the country. “Now the people are fed up with inflation and unemployment,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that the sea of love for Nawaz Sharif is flowing across the country and he had served the people for five years. He said the workers must understand his talks in brief as he could not say all in detail. “Workers should stand with Nawaz Sharif if want to come in power after the next general elections,” he mentioned.

Khawaja Asif alleged rigging in the Gilgit and Azad Kashmir elections, adding that the PML-N won the cantonment elections only because transparency was in it.

He further said that they did not allow stealing the respect of vote in recently held Cantonment Board elections and the PML-N won the election and 73 per cent vote casted against the current rulers.