Selected destroyed country in three years: Shehbaz Sharif

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif while criticizing policies of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government said that selected has destroyed the country in just three years and made millions of people jobless.

Addressing party workers during workers convention in Rawalpindi, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated PML-N leaders over victory in cantonment board elections and said the election results were very satisfactory.

While demanding free and fair elections in the country he said that PML-N will win the next general elections with the support of people.

He said that PTI’s politics will be buried forever after PML-N’s win in the 2023 general elections.

PML-N president asked party workers to stand against the corruption and oppression of the government and to mobilize people against the increasing inflation in the country.