Imran Khan was against corruption, not construction of roads: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan was not against the construction of roads in the country but he was against making profits by fleecing taxpayers’ money in the guise of development.

During a press conference along with Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Information Minister said that the biggest expenditure from budget is repayment of loans.

Fawad Chaudhry said the Sharif family expanded its businesses while making new roads, and added that for the past 65 years the debts Pakistan owed to the world was only $6 trillion which more than quadrupled to $27 trillion during Zardari and Nawaz eras

He said PML-N has committed a massive corruption in the contracts of highways and motorways.

Fawad said that when the PML-N government of the past was signing a contract of Lahore-Islamabad motorway and in the same year its leadership was busy in procuring expensive Avenfield properties in London.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that the contracts awarded for building roads are available on our website adding the PM was against building roads with loans.

Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said the present government is constructing highways and motorways on Build-Operate-Transfer basis instead of past practice of taking loans.

He said PML-N government minted around one trillion rupees in awarding highways and motorways contracts, while PTI government saved billions of rupees by ensuring transparency in road infrastructure projects.

Murad Saeed said despite rise in the value of dollar and the cost of other construction material, PTI is constructing motorways and highways with over 400 million rupees per kilometre.