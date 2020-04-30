PM to visit Karachi tomorrow to perform ground breaking of KCR project

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will visit Karachi on Monday to perform ground breaking of the Karachi Circular Railway project.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismael, while talking to media persons in Karachi on Sunday, said the ceremony will be held at Cantonment Railway Station.

He said that 250 billion rupees worth Karachi Circular Railway project will be completed in three years.

The track of KCR comprises 43 kilometres and 16 stations will be set up.

The Sindh governor said that Green Line Bus Service will be operationalized next month and K-4 water supply project will be completed by end of 2023.