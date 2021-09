All arrangements in this regard have been finalised at the Karachi Cantonment railway station.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is scheduled to land in Karachi on September 27 on a day-long visit to perform the groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) project.

The premier will be accompanied by Railways Minister Azam Swati and other federal ministers during his stay. He will also chair meetings to get briefing over ongoing development projects.