Govt has done 9/11 of country's economy, now it is making nation's balance sheet with inflation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the reports of 35 per cent increase in gas prices and demanded withdrawal of the decision.

Strongly condemned the reports of increase in gas prices, the opposition leader said that the government is fulfilling the conditions which was imposed on the people by the IMF in the name of budget. “The government lied to the nation about the tax free budget, while what we said is becoming true today,” he added.

“We had said that after the budget there would be a new flood of inflation and taxes, the government proved our point, the increase in gas prices was unjustified and another serious folly of the government,” the PML-N president said.

The opposition leader further maintained that the people won’t able to bear more burden of inflation, adding that oppression should be stopped. “Imran Niazi is trying to wage civil war in the country with his successive follies.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that there has already been a historic increase in gas and electricity prices, further hiking in prices will not solve the problem but the problem is incompetence and corruption of the rulers.

The former Punjab chief minister mentioned that if the increase in gas and electricity prices had solved the problem, the revolving debt of gas would not have been borne by the nation after the increase in electricity. “Rising prices will push up the price of bread and increase people’s bills,” he added.

“I had earlier pronounced that the government has done 9/11 of the country’s economy, now it is making the nation’s balance sheet with inflation.”

He further said that Imran Niazi should go home instead of committing the sin of killing the nation with inflation. “Everything including flour, sugar, ghee, medicine, electricity and gas has gone beyond the limits of inflation. Inflation has made life of the poor as miserable,” he said.