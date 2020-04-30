LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is a bad selection, asking that he (Imran Khan) should be fired instead of speech writer.

Responding to the speech of PM Imran Khan at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the PML-N vice president took to social media micro-blogging website twitter and said, "Fire Imran Khan, not the speech writer. Bad SELECTION!"

The PML-N leader s retweet came in response to the premier s address at the UNGA and tweet issued by a senior female journalist.

The senior journalist had tweeted that: "What an international embarrassment that too at the UNGA forum this time. US President Ronald Regan never compared ‘mujahideen’ to the founding fathers. It’s a FAKE NEWS. PM Khan refers to a fake “news item” to launch case at such a prestigious forum! Who wrote speech for PM Khan? Fire him."