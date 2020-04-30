Prime Minister again exposed the fascist face of Modi's India: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again shown mirror to the international community with courage and reasoning.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s address to the UN General Assembly, he said Imran Khan presented before the world the Afghan issue in the right context.

Sheik Rashid said the Prime Minister’s appeal not to abandon Afghanistan reflects his humane aspect.

The Interior Minister said that the Prime Minister again exposed the fascist face of Modi’s India.

He hoped the world community will frame policies whilst taking guidance from the Prime Minister’s address to the UN General Assembly.