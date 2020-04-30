Rana Sanaullah said, government has dragged the country towards downfall instead of uplifting it.

LAHORE (Dunya News) -In a press conference, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that government is busy plotting against opposition. It has dragged the country towards downfall instead of uplifting it. Poor people are struggling for one time meal.

Rana Sanaullah urged all political parties to come forward to oppose the government. He alleged cantonment board elections were rigged and the government allotted most developments funds to its favored candidates.

Sanaullah further said it is hard for the government to win local bodies’ election and the government will not organize local bodies’ election anytime soon.

The PML-N leader said that Interior Minister and Information Minister blamed India for hatching conspiracy that resulted in cancelation of New Zealand tour. He said, if India is really that powerful then what is government’s resolve on barring such complicities.