LAHORE (Dunya News) – A major decision has been taken to auction the lands of former premier Nawaz Sharif as the District Price Assessment Committee (DPAC) has estimated 1128 kanals agriculture and commercial land worth of Rs4.15 billion.

The district administration Lahore issued meeting agenda and Dunya News obtained the copy.

The district administration mobilized for the auction of three properties of the former prime minister. Three committees were formed after estimating 1128 kanals of land.

The properties of Mouza Mian Mir, Mouja Manak, and Moza Baduki Sani are likely to be auctioned in a few days. It was decided to auction the two kanal and 8 marla land commercial plot at Mouza Mian Mir 135 Upper Mall at an estimated cost of Rs200 million 48 lakh 32 thousand.

It was decided to auction Mouja Manak’s 936 kanals 10 marlas agricultural land for Rs3.4 billion, adding that 279 kanals agricultural land of Moza Baduki Sani will be auctioned for Rs91 and 34 lakh.

However, three committees have been formed for auction on the order of the NAB court.

In Raiwind Tehsil, Assistant Commissioner Adnan Rasheed has been appointed as the convener of the committee, while Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha has been appointed as the convener of the committee in Tehsil Cantt.

The Lahore deputy commissioner has been appointed as the district committee convener. The committee members include additional deputy commissioner revenue, NAB deputy director, Building Department, Finance Department, assistant commissioner Raiwind and assistant commissioner Cantt.