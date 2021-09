Srinagar (Web Desk): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district, raising the toll to four in a single day, today (Friday).

Three youth were killed by the troops in a fake encounter in Uri area of the district. The violent operation was launched by the troops on September 18 in the area.

Earlier, the troops martyred a youth in Chitragam area of Shopian district.