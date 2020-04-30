PM Imran will be briefed on various development projects launched by the federal government.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Karachi on a day-long visit on September 27 (Monday) where he will be given briefing on various development projects launched by the federal government in the provincial capital, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, PM Imran will hold meetings with Governor Sindh and other party leaders during stay in the city. He will be apprised about the law and order situation in the city.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be given a detailed briefing on Karachi Circular Railway, Green Line buses and other ongoing development projects during his stay in the city.

