ECP notice: Fawad Ch, Azam Swati seek time to submit reply

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati have sought time to respond to the notices sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It may be recalled that the Azam Swati had recently accused election commission of taking bribe and mocking the government in the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on the issue of electronic voting machine.

After the standing committee meeting, the federal ministers also held a press conference in which allegations were leveled against ECP.

The election commission had sent notices to minister for information Fawad Chaudhry and Railways minister Azam Swati on September 16 on the allegations and gave the two ministers seven days to respond.

Both the ministers have sent a request to the ECP for a respite. Fawad Chaudhry has asked for six more weeks to respond.

According to sources, Azam Swati has also sought time from the EC to submit his reply.

The Election Commission will review the application of the federal ministers tomorrow.

