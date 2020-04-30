PAF will continue to provide training, technical support to Iraqi air force: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A delegation led by Maj Gen (Pilot) Muhammad Majeed Mahdi, Dy Cdr Iraqi Air Force, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, PAF in his office today.

During meeting, both dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, manifested through strong ties between the Air Forces of two countries.

The Air Chief assured the visiting dignitary that PAF would continue to provide training and technical support to Iraqi Air Force in meeting its air power requirements.

Both the commanders also agreed to explore further avenues of cooperation including JF-17 program.

