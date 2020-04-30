The minister said since creation of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that Pakistan Saudi and Pakistan enjoyed strong and cordial religious and historical relations based on Islamic brotherhood.

Speaking at a seminar marking the 91st National Day of Saudi Arabia, he said that the people of Pakistan had relationship of heart with Saudi Arabia as holy cities of Makkah Mukkarrma and Medina Munawwara were located in the kingdom.

He said every Pakistani considered Saudi Arabia as their second home. Al Saud family had rendered valuable services for Saudi Arabia, he said adding that King Abdul Aziz was an extraordinary personality known all over the world.

Pakistan’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, he said, dated back to pre-independence times when King Abdul Aziz visited Karachi in 1940 along with his five brothers. He said that when in 1946, Bengal was hit by famine, on the request of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Saudi Arabia gave generous donations in All India Muslim League relief fund.

The minister said that since creation of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

He said that in 1960s, the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s defense establishment were set up which had grown with the passage of time and could be termed as exemplary.

The minister said that the relations between the two countries got new impetus through Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prince Muhammad bin Salman and they would further grow in near future.