Peace in South Asia can't be prevailed unless Kashmir issue is resolved: FM

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the dream of peace in South Asia cannot be prevailed unless the Kashmir issue is resolved fairly in accordance with the aspirations of the UN Security Council and Kashmiris.

Addressing the meeting OIC Contact Group in New York on Thursday, he said Pakistan is ready to engage with India in resolving Kashmir dispute but for that India has to create conducive environment.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Hindutva and RSS-minded BJP government of India seeks to change the demographics in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to change the special status of Kashmiris.

He said Indian government has issued 4.3 million fake domiciles to change the demographic structure of IIOJ&K.

The Foreign Minister said the latest example of Indian barbarism is the worst treatment of the late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani, who died on 1st of this month during a long period of Indian detention.

He said to draw the attention of the international community to the grave human rights violations in IIOJ&K, Pakistan has launched a dossier based on solid evidence.

He requested the Secretary General OIC to distribute the copies of this dossier among all members of OIUC.