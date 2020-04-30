Women's participation must to complete a society: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that women are an important part of the society, their participation completes a society.

According to details, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar along with the delegation called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The delegation included Rohi Syed, Shaista Bukhari, Nabila Malik Suleiman Shah, Shahid Iqbal Kham and Zainul Abidin.

Pervaiz Elahi said that women are an important part of society, women have proved their worth in every sphere of life.

He said that women MPs in the National and Provincial Assemblies are playing a positive role in women s rights. We all have a collective responsibility to protect and empower women.

During the meeting, Nilofar Bakhtiar thanked speaker Punjab assembly and said that as the Chief Minister of Punjab, women had rights during his tenure.

“Your era was exemplary in terms of women s rights. For the first time in history, stipends were given to girls who went to school,” she said.



