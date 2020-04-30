ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the world is recognizing Prime Minister Imran Khan s efforts for environment protection.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said the British Prime Minister in his address to the UN General Assembly encouraged the world community to follow the example of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding plantation of trees.

PM Boris Johnson had appreciated Imran Khan over Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme that was launched to overcome climate issues.

Addressing the participants in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, the UK PM termed the environment friendly steps taken by Pakistan as exemplary.

He also announced a project to plant trees in UK and urged the international community to follow the initiative of Imran Khan to tackle the problems related to climate change.

He further asked the humanity to listen to the warnings of the scientists.

"We believe that someone else will clear up the mess, because that is what someone else has always done. We trash our habitats, again and again, with the inductive reasoning that we ve gotten away with it so far, and therefore, we ll get away with it again, he added.

"My friends, the adolescence of humanity is coming to an end and must come to an end," he went on to say.