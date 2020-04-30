ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday has appeared before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case against her conviction in Avenfield reference.



During the proceedings, PML-N leader was directed to inform the court about the appointment of her new lawyer.



Previously, IHC had granted time to Maryam Nawaz to appoint new counsel. Justice Amir Farooq remarked, “Hiring a lawyer is the right of everyone.



Earlier, the high court had expressed anger at Maryam Nawaz for speaking loudly in the courtroom during the hearing.



While giving remarks, Justice Amir Farooq said, “The accused who does not care about the sanctity of the court is not entitled to bail.”