Fake record of Nawaz Sharif's COVID-19 vaccination uploaded on NADRA portal

LONDON (Dunya News) – Fake record has shown that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London on Thursday has received first dose of coronavirus vaccination in Lahore.



According to details, false information regarding former prime minister was entered at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital. Fake record has also been uploaded on National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) portal.

As per the entry, Nawaz Sharif has administered first jab of the Sinovac vaccine while he is due to receive the second one.