Inauguration of Karachi Circular Railway, after its completion, was also discussed in the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Senator Saifullah Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Imran Ismail and Senator Saifullah Niazi discussed the progress of ongoing federal government’s development projects in Karachi during their meeting with PM Imran.

Besides, the inauguration of Karachi Circular Railway, after its early completion, was also discussed in the meeting.