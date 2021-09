PM, Sindh governor discuss progress of development projects in Karachi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Senator Saifullah Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

The progress of ongoing federal government’s development projects in Karachi were discussed in the meeting.

Besides, the inauguration of Karachi Circular Railway, after its early completion, was also discussed in the meeting.