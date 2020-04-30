Pakistan will continue to raise voice for Kashmiris: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for Kashmir in the world till the Kashmiris get their right of self-determination.

He was talking to President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, who called on him here.

During the meeting, situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was discussed.

The Prime Minister said that the government was taking measures for the provision of relief to people in Azad Kashmir.