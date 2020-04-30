AJK PM directs on time completion of development projects

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday said that all resources will be channelized for the promotion of tourism and development of infrastructure in the state to provide better communication facilities to the people of AJK.

He expressed these views while addressing a briefing given by the Department of Communications and Public Works here.

Minister for Communications and Public Works Azhar Sadiq was also present on the occasion. Secretary Communications and Public Works Ghulam Bashir Mughal briefed the AJK Prime Minister.

The AJK prime minister directed the officials concerned to ensure the completion of development projects within the stipulated time and accelerate the tempo of developmental activities for the well-being of the people.

He said that he had come to power with the sole objective to serve the people and no compromise will be made on the quality and transparency of the developmental work.

He said highways will be built to a high standard to provide better communication facilities to the people.

The AJK premier pointed out that the pace of work on Toli Pir to Lasdana Road was slow and asked the Minister of Public Works and Secretary to visit the spot and inspect the progress on the project.

He said the present government is determined for development and prosperity of the people of AJK.

He stressed the need for the completion of the ongoing major projects with the stipulated time to avoid extra expenditure on the projects.

He said there was a vast potential in the tourism sector in AJK and improvement in the infrastructure can play a vital role in the development of tourism.