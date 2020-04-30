Dengue poses grave danger to people's lives: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that the danger posed by dengue to the lives of the people is becoming more and more serious.

In a statement issued from Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif said that the rulers were negligent. Dengue is very deadly, the result of negligence will be the loss of precious lives.

He said that the government can save the people from this deadly virus by adopting preventive measures including dengue dashboard made during PML-N’s government.

He said that there is a complete system, trained staff and procedures in place to deal with dengue. If dengue gets out of control, it will only be a criminal administrative incompetence.

