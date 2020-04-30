PTI badly defeated in cantonment board elections despite using every tactic: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that despite oppression and rigging, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was badly defeated in the cantonment and by-elections.

According to details, PML-N’s Sargodha division meeting was organized by party’s Punjab chapter. The meeting was attended by PML-N Quaid, Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Owais Laghari, former Speaker National Assembly Ayyaz Sadiq, Ata Tarar, Azma Bukhari, Zeeshan Rafique, Nuzhat Sadiq, Shahnawaz Ranjha, MNAs, MPAs and party officials.

Addressing the meeting, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that in an environment of repression where rigging is rampant, despite intimidation and use of force PTI was badly defeated in the cantonment and by-elections.

She said that PML-N was subjected to the worst political revenge in history and was selectively targeted from top to bottom.



