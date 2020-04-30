President lauds role of IFRC for providing cooperation to Red Crescent Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Regional Director International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and Red Crescent Societies Alexander Matheou called on President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said close cooperation between the Red Crescent and the International Federation of Red Cross is very important to provide assistance to the affectees of the natural calamities.

He said that Red Crescent Pakistan played a leading role in provision of health facilities to the people during COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized on training students and volunteers to cope with the natural calamities effectively.

Dr Arif Alvi said that the government allocated special funds to provide relief to the weaker segments of Pakistani society during the pandemic.

He appreciated the role of IFRC for providing cooperation to Red Crescent Pakistan.

Chairman Red Crescent Pakistan Abrar-ul-Haq was also present on the occasion.