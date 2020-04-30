Hammad urges people to get administer second dose of vaccine

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday urged the people to get administer second dose of Corona vaccine without waiting for a message regarding the second dose.

In a video message, he said that those who did not get vaccinated, they would not have access to many essential services after September 30.

He said Pakistani people fought Coronavirus pandemic with courage and bravery. Competing against Corona was a great test of patience, he said.

He said we had to learn to live with this pandemic and defeat it.