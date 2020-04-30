Govt strives to mitigate global inflation's impact on masses: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the government was striving to pass on maximum relief to masses by mitigating impact of rising prices of commodities in international market.

Addressing a news conference here, he said there had been a marked increase in prices of edibles in the international market due to economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flanked by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Food Security and Research Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Farrukh said all the policies of the government were people-centric, and in accordance with directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan who stressed on reducing prices of all the essential commodities.

He said the National Price Monitoring Committee convened on Wednesday to review the prices of commodities consumed by people on daily basis. The committee met every week with the Finance minister in the chair and took decisions to bring down prices of edibles.

He said the today’s presser was crucial to curb propaganda of the opposition on prices of edibles by sensitizing the media and people about the initiatives taken by the government for welfare of masses.