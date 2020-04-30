PTI will be made accountable for its corruption: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday has said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has to be made accountable for the suffering of the people.



In a media talk, he said that PML-N has emerged as the biggest party of Pakistan despite facing negative tactics. "We are organizing the party at the grassroots level," he added.



Earlier, Rana Sanullah had termed Maryam Nawaz as the future of PML-N and expressed hope that his party will form the government in the next election.