ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan has always been a part of conspiracies, yet it has never failed to survive. Various external powers had joined hands to weaken Pakistan in the past and still do so. In this task, Indian leadership is a biggest obstacle in developing good ties.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry during a press conference in Islamabad expressed his views and said that India invested billions of dollars in Afghanistan but still it didn’t bear any fruit.

Moreover, Pakistan wants to build healthy diplomatic relations with India; however India’s Bharatiya Janatiya Party (BJP) is reluctant to do the same. BJP wins votes by slaughtering innocent Muslims of India.

Furthermore, Fawad Chaudhry, said that former Afghan premier Ashraf Ghani fled from Afghanistan, similarly, those who led Pakistan for years took refuge in England. He said Nawaz Sharif is living a life of a fugitive because of his dishonesty.