FO rejects Indian attribution to Pakistan for cancellation of SAARC meeting

NEW YORK (Web Desk): Foreign Office has rejected as baseless and misleading some media posts from Indian journalists attributing the cancellation of the proposed informal SAARC Ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, to Pakistan.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said this is yet another example of fake news pedaled by India and propagated by its pliant media to mislead the international community.

The SAARC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting, scheduled for September 25, was proposed by Nepal reportedly at India’s behest.

Established in 1985, SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.