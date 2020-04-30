Those taking advantage from system are opposing EVM: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that those who are taking benefit from the system are now opposing the use of electronic voting machine during the elections.

Addressing a ceremony after signing agreements with the Ministers, the premier said that no one has told how to resolve the issues related to the arrangement of fair and transparent elections.

We have to review performances while running the government. The ministers need to achieve their targets in order to live up to the expectations of the masses, he added.

Imran Khan said we have come out of difficult times and it is now time to gear up efforts to achieve the benchmarks set for the next two years.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran said that Pakistan would make a decision on whether to formally recognise the Taliban government alongside other neighbouring states.



In an interview with the BBC, prime minister also voiced his concerns that there could be a humanitarian crisis and civil war and that an "unstable and chaotic Afghanistan" would be an "ideal place for terrorists".



Imran Khan called on the international community to give Taliban more time.



Talking about the women’s rights in Afghanistan, Imran Khan said that women will get their rights under the Taliban, with time.

