CJP Gulzar Ahmed warned of allotting Chief Minister and Governor houses to the victims.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday has conducted hearing on a case pertaining to encroachments around Gujjar Nullah issue in Karachi.

During the proceedings, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan reprimanded the concerned authorities and said that we cannot wait till next budget to resolve the issues of the people.



Meanwhile, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed warned of allotting Chief Minister and Governor houses to the victims of Gujjar Nullah case. We should suggest the victims to install their tents outside these residencies, he added.

The apex judge further asked about the progress of inquiry against those who allotted lands to the people over which the Sindh advocate general Salman Talibuddin said it was 40 years old issue.

The CJP expressed resentment over the statement of advocate general and termed it as irresponsible attitude, saying that your priorities are not defined.

The entire Karachi is facing the issue of garbage and no one from the government side is trying to take any concrete step, he stated.

Earlier, Supreme Court had rejected pleas of affectees for compensation and halting anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar and Orangi drains.

A bench headed by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case regarding the anti-encroachment drive at SC’s Karachi registry.

The apex court revoked the stay orders and ordered government to continue the operation along nullahs ahead of monsoon season.

The anti-encroachment department’s director said that shopping mall, pavilion and club were illegally constructed in the park.