QUETTA (Dunya News) - Coronavirus has claimed one more life in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 345 in the province, Dunya News reported.

At least 21 more persons were tested positive for the deadly disease in the province in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients infected by the COVID-19 to 31,830 in the province.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,107,491 people were screened for the virus till August 24, out of which 31,830 were reported positive and 21 in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 316 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,241 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 1.91 percent in the province.

