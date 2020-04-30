Christian Turner assured that the England team will tour next year

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – British High Commission to Pakistan Christian Turner on Tuesday said that Pakistan is a safe country and England cricket team’s tour wasn’t called off over security reasons.

In his interview to a private TV channel on Tuesday, he said that Pakistani players are real ambassador of cricket and as an ambassador, it is my duty to bridge gap between the two countries.

“Whether secure bubble or continuous tours, the players remain under pressure,” he said.

Turner went on to say that the British team was scheduled to visit Pakistan after 16 years and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has worked hard to England team’s tour.

“This decision was made by the ECB which is independent of British government based on concerns for players’ welfare,” he said and added the British High Commission supported the tour and did not advice against it.

The British High Commissioner said, “I can understand the anger and frustration of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Rameez Raja, adding that Raja and Wasim Khan worked tirelessly for the tour and I assure you that the British team will tour next year.”

On Monday, England have withdrawn their men’s and women’s teams from next month’s tour of Pakistan, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said, three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of the country amid security concerns.

The England teams were each scheduled to play two Twenty20 international matches on Oct. 13 and 14 in Rawalpindi, with the women s side due to stay on for a three-match one-day international series from Oct. 17-21.

New Zealand had abruptly abandoned their tour of Pakistan on Friday citing a security alert, in a massive blow to the South Asian country s hopes of staging regular international cricket.

The tour was due to get underway with the first of three one-dayers in Rawalpindi on Friday but the New Zealand team did not travel to the stadium.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern backed New Zealand Cricket s decision to end the tour.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said the organisation was monitoring the situation and would "talk with the relevant authorities once more information becomes known".