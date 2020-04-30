CM Buzdar directs to speed up work on Ravi Urban Development project

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has directed to speed up work on the Ravi Urban Development project.

He was chairing a meeting of Ravi Urban Development Authority in Lahore on Tuesday to reviewed progress on the project.

The Chief Minister said in the first phase, 44,000 acres of land has been identified for Ravi River Front Urban Development Project.

He said industrial zone will be set up on 6,000 acres of land and three barrages will also be constructed on the land.