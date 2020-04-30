Rana Sanaullah terms Maryam Nawaz as future of PML-N

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has termed Maryam Nawaz as the future of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Speaking to the journalists on Tuesday, Rana Sanaullah said that the future belongs to the PML-N and Maryam Nawaz who is promoting the party narrative. "Yesterday, all including ‘Noon’, ‘Sheen’ and ‘Meem’ were standing around me. The PML-N will form the government in the next election," he added.

The former Punjab law minister also maintained that the politics of foul language had failed. “The chief election commissioner (CEC) is being abused,” he added.

He further claimed that the PML-N is the biggest party in Punjab and Centre despite rigging. "We are organizing the party at the grassroots level," he added.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz had said that neither we should fall prey to contradictions of narratives nor pay attention to it.

The PMLN Multan division held an important meeting and the attendants are PML-N quid, Maryam Nawaz, President Punjab Rana Sanaullah, Awais Leghari, Azma Bukhari, Zeeshan Rafiq, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Nuzhat Sadiq, MNAs, MPAs and other party leaders.

Addressing the party meeting, Maryam Nawaz said that the PML-N achieved great success in the Cantonment board elections while every leader was facing oppression and tyranny on all sides. “The enemies and the incumbent government are well aware about the strength of the PML-N, but not the N League itself. So even today they have to cheat and steal votes to defeat us,” she added.

She also said that the PML-N is only future of Pakistan. “No party has a leader or a vote bank like us. Leaders of the other parties demand sacrifices from the workers. Our leader himself has sacrificed.”

“We should not fall prey to the contradiction of statements and should not pay attention to it. People are saying that they want to come back through rigging again but I will tell them that it will not be possible to steal votes again,” the PML-N vice president maintained.

Maryam Nawaz further said that there is a narrative of ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ (Give Respect to Vote) all over the country, adding that today every institution is fighting for its survival. “The today’s report of Kurram Agency is a slap in the face of the PTI government. They are attacking at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) because they have been exposed,” she mentioned.

Claiming victory in the next general elections, she asked the party leaders to fight election with full strength and unity. “If we have not our own narrative, then there is no difference between us and other political parties, however, our narrative is only our identification,” she added.