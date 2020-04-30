Five million people lost jobs during three years of PTI govt: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that in three years of incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), five million people lost their jobs in the country.

Addressing the National Assembly, opposition leader said that five million workers are forced to beg after losing work. He asked the treasury benches that where are the promised 10 million jobs by the PTI during the election campaign.

He said that it has become difficult for the poor to earn livelihood after the collapse of the economy due to the wrong policies of the government.

Shehbaz Sharif said that we did not make thousands of employees of PIA and Steel Mills unemployed. He said that PML-N removed darkness from the country while on the other hand PTI took loans but did not start any project in the country.

During the opposition leader s address, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said that the PML-N president had to bring back the stolen money from the country during their [PML-N] tenure including recovering money from Zardari, instead his brother fled from Pakistan after looting money.

Responding, Shahbaz Sharif said that on what grounds the government is taunting us. He said that inflation is skyrocketing in the country and it has become difficult for the poor to earn their daily bread.

He said that the finance minister had said that no new tax would be imposed on petrol, but look at the petrol and electricity prices adding that country is facing record inflation.

During Shehbaz’s speech, National Assembly member Ali Muhammad Khan said that instead of revealing sources of his income after giving statement in this house, Nawaz Sharif presented the fake Qatari letter.

Responding to the allegations of Ali Muhammad, Shahbaz Sharif said that he did not want to get into a long debate but would like to correct the record and said “my brother was punished not in Panama but in Iqama.”



