Mental exercises help in prevention of psychiatric disorders: President

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi says mental exercises always help in prevention of psychiatric disorders.

Addressing a function to mark the World Alzheimer’s Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Tuesday, the President said the increasing number of psychiatric patients is alarming in the country. He called for urgent solid steps to overcome the issue.

He said this day raises awareness of the cause and severity of Alzheimer’s disease. The President said Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain condition that gradually deteriorates memory loss and cognitive abilities.

He said it is the most frequent cause of dementia in aged people and also a progressive illness that causes death.

Dr Arif Alvi said Alzheimer’s disease is irreversible and it gradually affects memory badly and thinking skills.

The President said the ratio of this disease is low in Pakistan because people here take good care of their aged parents which is a good sign.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the Federal Government should take immediate steps in advance to stop expected spread of the disease.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said it is the need of the hour to create awareness among the masses regarding Alzheimer’s disease.